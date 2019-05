Dreher boys soccer wins first state title

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – After four overtimes and 110 minutes, Dreher and Eastside were locked in a 1-1 showdown for the SCHSL 4A State Championship, going down to penalty kicks.

The Blue Devils were able to outlast the Eagles on PKs, winning 4-3 and clinching their first state championship in program history.

Click the video above to see early highlights from the championship match.