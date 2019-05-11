Wolfpack takes series opener against Tigers

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jason Parker and Nick Swiney combined on a five-hit performance in No. 16 NC State’s 6-1 victory over Clemson at Doak Field on Friday night. The Wolfpack, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 38-13 overall and 15-10 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 29-21 overall and 12-13 in ACC play.

Swiney (6-0) earned the win by pitching the final 4.1 innings. Tiger starter Mat Clark (7-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with a career-high eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Will Wilson blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, then NC State doubled its lead in the second inning with two runs, one on Dillon Cooper’s bunt single and another on an error. In the seventh inning, Tyler McDonough hit a two-out, two-run triple. Chad Fairey hit a solo homer, his second of the season, in the ninth inning. Grayson Byrd extended his hitting streak to 12 games as well.