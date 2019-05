BREAKING: 2 dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Two people are dead after a shooting in Columbia Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Skyland Drive.

#CPDSCInvestigates: Fatal shooting at 221 Skyland Drive last night. Two victims. Several investigators responded to the scene & worked through the night. We will provide updates as additional info becomes available. The Coroner’s Office is assisting #CPDSC. pic.twitter.com/w2T9CI3S9M — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 12, 2019

Several investigators responded to the scene and worked through the night, according to police.

Information is limited at this time. Continue to check back for updates.