SAFE Lexington 24/7 Safety Run kicked off this morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The SAFE Lexington 24/7 Safety Run started at 5 a.m. Monday at Radius Church to kick off Runner Safety Week.

The event aims to raise awareness of pedestrian and cycling safety in the community.

The run will continue through Sunday afternoon on May 19th.

Event officials say they’ve established a nearly two mile route along Main Street, Highways 6 and 378, with Radius Church as a check in/out station.

(LPD/Twitter) Route of the SAFE Lexington 24/7 Safety Run this week.

(LPD/Twitter) SAFE Lexington 24/7 Safety Run begins today.



Officials also say they will have all the hours covered with at least one person and runners need to run or walk at least a full hour.

For safety measures, officials say if you’re running while it’s dark, wear a Noxgear vest, reflective gear, blinking lights, a headlamp, etc.

They also say you need to run or walk with a buddy throughout this event.

Lexington Police Department says drivers in Downtown Lexington need to be aware of runners around the community.

For more information, click here.