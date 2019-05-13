U.S. Presidents Have Been Warned About Global Warming for More Than 50 Years
This article in Skepticalscience.com details the history of when the US presidents were first warned of Global Warming. https://skepticalscience.com/LBJ-climate-1965.html
“In 1951 U.S. President Harry Truman established the Science Advisory Committee as part of the U.S. Office of Defense Mobilization. After the launch of Sputnik in 1957 President Eisenhower renamed it the President’s Science Advisory Committee and moved it into the White House.
The committee wrote many reports for U.S. presidents, often on defense issues. But they also produced a large report – ‘Restoring The Quality of Our Environment’ – tackling a wide range of environmental and pollution problems of the time.”
Some of the insights in the report are resonant today
‘Within a few short centuries, we are returning to the air a significant part of the carbon that was extracted by plants and buried in the sediments during half a billion years’
‘Through his worldwide industrial civilization, Man is unwittingly conducting a vast geophysical experiment. Within a few generations he is burning the fossil fuels that slowly accumulated in the earth over the past 500 million years’
‘By the year 2000 the increase in CO2 will be close to 25%. This may be sufficient to produce measurable and perhaps marked changes in climate.’
‘The climate changes that may be produced by the increased CO2 content could be deleterious from the point of view of human beings.’
LBJ was the first president to be warned about the threat of Global Warming.