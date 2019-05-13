U.S. Presidents Have Been Warned About Global Warming for More Than 50 Years

This article in Skepticalscience.com details the history of when the US presidents were first warned of Global Warming. https://skepticalscience.com/LBJ-climate-1965.html

“In 1951 U.S. President Harry Truman established the Science Advisory Committee as part of the U.S. Office of Defense Mobilization. After the launch of Sputnik in 1957 President Eisenhower renamed it the President’s Science Advisory Committee and moved it into the White House.

The committee wrote many reports for U.S. presidents, often on defense issues. But they also produced a large report – ‘Restoring The Quality of Our Environment’ – tackling a wide range of environmental and pollution problems of the time.”

Some of the insights in the report are resonant today