Wireless phone charging pad recalled for possible burn hazard
Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods is recalling 64,000 of their Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad.
The company has received 10 reports of the wireless charging pads overheating that has led to minor damage to furniture or bedding.
The Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad is SKU # 74655 and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad SKU # 74709. Anyone who has this item is asked to stop using the chargers immediately and contact Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods for a full refund.
The chargers were sold nationwide at various toy, gift, and electronics stores and book fairs between March 2018 and March 2019.
No injuries have been reported.
You can contact Imagine Nation Books at 800-201-5606 for a full refund.