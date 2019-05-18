Wake Forest Downs Tigers 14-5

CLEMSON, S.C. – Wake Forest scored four runs in the third inning, five runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the eighth inning to defeat Clemson 14-5 at Doug Kingsmore on Saturday afternoon. The Demon Deacons improved to 30-25 overall and 14-16 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 33-23 overall and 15-15 in ACC play.

Logan Davidson lined a two-run homer, his 15th of the season, in the first inning, then the Demon Deacons responded with four manufactured runs on three hits and two walks in the third inning. In the top of the sixth inning, Wake Forest scored five runs on six singles. Chad Fairey blasted a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wake Forest added four runs in the top of the eighth inning, capped by Bruce Steel’s three-run homer. Grayson Byrd belted a solo homer, his 15th of the season and 10th in the last 13 games, in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Wake Forest starter Ryan Cusick (7-3) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (6-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

Clemson is either the No. 7, 8 or 9 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday on RSN and ACC Network Extra. Clemson’s seed, opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend.