Local author, James D. McCallister to discuss new series at event Tuesday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) You have the chance to meet local author, James D. McCallister.

He’ll talk about his new series “Dixiana” at Words and Wine. It’s happening Tuesday, May 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lourie Center.

To learn more about James D. McCallister, click HERE.