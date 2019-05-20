Local school district mulls 4-day week for students

A local school district is looking to give students a permanent three-day weekend.

The Lake City School District is considering a four-day work week to help recruit teachers.

The Florence 3 Schools superintendent says she will ask the school board to let her survey parents, teachers and staff about it.

Here’s how it could work: students would go to school an extra 90 minutes Monday through Thursday; students behind academically could come to class some Fridays and get extra help.

Florence 3 Schools currently has 43 vacant teacher positions.