Clemson adds Texas Tech transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball officially added Texas Tech transfer wing Khavon Moore, announced by head coach Brad Brownell.

“We’re excited that Khavon is joining our basketball family,” said Brownell. “Khavon is a multi-dimensional wing player that can play three positions and will contribute on a high level in a multitude of ways. He’s also a terrific open court player who excels at making plays, both for himself and for others.”

Moore stands 6-feet, 8-inches and possesses a strong ability to play on the ball, create for others and is a volume rebounder. Prior to arriving at Texas Tech, Moore played on the AAU circuit for Atlanta Xpress. Highly regarded as a four-star recruit, Moore was rated No. 44 in the nation by Rivals.com in the Class of 2018.ESPN.com graded Moore as a four-star prospect (No. 43 nationally in ESPN’s Top 100).

During his prep career at Westside High School, Moore amassed 2,000 points and averaged 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a senior.