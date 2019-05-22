Memorial Day ceremony held at the Dorn VA honors the fallen

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —An early Memorial Day event was held Wednesday for some of the those who the day honors.

Veterans were able to participate in a wreath laying ceremony during the event which was held at the Dorn VA Medical Center, just ahead of the federal holiday that pays homage to al of the men and women who lost their lives on active duty in every branch o military, in all U.S. wars

Memorial Day is observed every year on the last Monday in May, this year falling on May 27th.