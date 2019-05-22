West Columbia issues boil water advisory

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of West columbia has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of its residents. According to officials with the city, contractors hit a water main causing the issue Wednesday afternoon. The locations listed below are being impacted.

All of Sherrywood Drive

All of Rockmount Drive

300 & 400 blocks of Timber Ridge Drive

Officials say once water service has been restored, water customers who have lost water pressure or who happen to experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are asked to boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before using it to drink of cook.

Customers who do experience sediment in the water are advised to flush the water until no sediment appears and then continue to boil their water for at least one full minute.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice. You can check on the status of the advisory by clicking here: www.westcolumbiasc.gov or you can contact customer service at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 803.791.1880.