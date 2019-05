Declaration of EMS Week honors SC first responders

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Emergency Medical Service workers from across South Carolina were at the State House Thursday.

The Lieutenant Governor presented a proclamation declaring it EMS Week throughout the state.

Officials say the declaration pays tribute to all of the men and women whose selfless dedication and extraordinary efforts help save countless lives each day.

The White House proclaimed this as EMS Week as well Thursday May 23rd, 2019.