No plans to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill next year: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

(ABC News) – A re-designed $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman will not debut in 2020 as originally scheduled.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the new currency will now be unveiled in 2028.

Mnuchin said the department wanted to focus on boosting security features.

The new design would replace President Andrew Jackson on the front of the bill, with Harriet Tubman.

Tubman was an activist who worked to free others and fought for women’s right to vote.

Jackson will still appear on the back of the bill.