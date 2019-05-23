Roll up your sleeves for Boots and Badges blood drive Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s time to roll up your sleeves and help Midlands Fire fighters, Police and Deputies draw blood. And it’s all for a good cause.

The Annual Boots and Badges Blood drive is held each year as we approach the Memorial day weekend. he goal is to see which agency, entered in a friendly competition is able to get members of the public to help them donate the most blood to the American Red Cross and give the gift of life.

If you would like to help make a difference, you can donate at the Red Cross headquarters at 2751 Bull Street Friday from 7am until 3pm. All donors will receive a t-shirt and a five dollar Amazon gift certificate.