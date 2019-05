PAW Patrol Live! coming to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO) PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is coming to Colonial Life Arena this weekend.

Showtimes include:

Friday May 24 at 6:00 PM

Saturday May 25 at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Sunday May 26 at 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM

Tickets are available at Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena and ticketmaster.com.