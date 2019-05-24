Prisma Health Children’s Hospital issue reminder of heat stroke deaths

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —the heat is on through out the Midlands, and it doesn’t appear it’s going anywhere anytime soon. While the temperatures continue to soar, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital wants to issue a reminder about the increase in heat stroke deaths that can happen during extreme heat like we are seeing.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, a little one dies as a result of heatstroke when left inside of a hot about every 10 days. The organization says in more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car. Local Pediatric Intensivist for Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands, Dr. Erin Ricker says she has seen this tragedy and what can happen when children are left in hot cars accidentally. Ricker says people need to keep in mind that these deaths can also happen when the weather outside is as low as 57 degrees Fahrenheit since a child’s body heats up much faster than an adult. The result she says can be severe in the worst cases, permanent.

Officials say last year they saw the highest numbers to date, 51 children died from heatstroke and what’s more disturbing for health officials across the country is that the spike in incidents like this have been on a gradual rise each year.

Heat Related Hot Car Deaths (per year, countrywide)

2015 – 24 deaths

2016 – 39 deaths

2017 – 42 deaths

2018 – 51 deaths (highest on record)

Heatstroke related deaths, according to officials have been record every month in nearly all 50 states.

Symptoms of hyperthermia to look for:

Dizziness

Disorientation

Agitation

Confusion

Sluggishness

Seizure

Hot skin that is flushed, but not sweaty

Loss of consciousness

Rapid heartbeat

Hallucinations

Dr. Ricker released a statement saying,

“Everyone thinks it couldn’t happen to them, but a parent who is distracted might inadvertently leave a child in the car,”A caregiver who is not the person usually responsible for the child can forget there is a child in the car, especially if the child is quiet or sleeping.”

Safe Kids says everyone can do their part to protect kids from what they call a preventable tragedy simply by remembering to ACT.