SC Department of Natural Resources offers courtesy boat inspections

The Memorial Day holiday weekend (May25th, 2019 – May 27th, 2019) is usually a busy one as many South Carolinians usher in the unofficial start of summer. The law Enforcement Division with SCDNR is helping those of you who plan to celebrate it out on the water, be able to do so safely by offering courtesy boat inspections at various boat landing across the state.

SCDNR officers say they will check your boat to make sure you have all of the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you set sail. Anyone who is not in compliance with safety regulations or registration will not get a ticket. Instead, they will be given a chance to fix the problem before its use. Officers will also be able to answer questions and give boaters safety tips.

Below are a list of the different boat landings, times and dates offering the complimentary inspections.