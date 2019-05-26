Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — May 26th through June 1st is Hurricane Preparedness Week here in South Carolina and SCEMD wants to make sure you have all of the information you need to keep you and your family safe as we get ready to enter the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

SCEMD officials say Hurricane and tropical storms are not just a threat to coastal areas, but the entire state leading to a wide variety of dangers, including heavy downpours, high winds, and tornadoes. Officials say the best way to get prepared is to have a plan in place with safeguards to protect lives, property and reduce the devastating impact of whatever comes this way.

Hurricane Preparedness Week is set aside as a time for all South Carolinians to prepare for any potential tropical storms or hurricanes. Officials say this is also a good time to go over your emergency plan with family, put together a disaster supply kit, and go over your insurance policies. Here is a list of suggested ways SCEMD says you can get ready all week.

Sunday: Know Your Zone, the Hurricane Guide and the SC Emergency Manager Mobile App

Monday: Create Your Emergency Plan

Tuesday: Build Your Emergency Kit

Wednesday: Review Your Insurance Policy

Thursday: Understanding Hurricane Hazards

Friday: Prepare Your Pets

Saturday: Official Start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The S.C. Emergency Management Division is releasing the official 2019 South Carolina Hurricane Guide this weekend that will have information on what residents should do before, during and even after a major hurricane.

Beginning June 1, the Hurricane Guide will be available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers, at any Walgreens store statewide and at SCDMV offices in the following areas.

Bamberg

Beaufort

Bluffton

Charleston,

Conway,

Dillon,

Florence

Georgetown

Kingstree

Ladson

Lake City

Little River

Mullins, Moncks Corner

Mount Pleasant

Myrtle Beach

North Charleston

Saint George

Varnville.

The Guide will also be available for download here.

For more information you can go to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website here: http://scemd.org