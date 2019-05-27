New warnings remain about dangerous rip currents along the East Coast

(ABC TEAM) – New warnings tonight about dangerous rip currents at beaches along parts of the East Coast – and the south.

At least seven people were killed in the past few weeks in North Carolina alone.

The latest victim, a 68-year-old man, was pulled from the ocean in the Outer Banks on Saturday.

Experts say if you do get caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore, then once you’re out of the current, swim toward the shore at an angle away from the current.