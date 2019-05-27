Presidential candidate Kamala Harris brings campaign back to SC

Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) — Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to make another stop in the Palmetto state next week. With South Carolina having the first in the South primary, the state has been a popular stop for several of the 23 candidates vying for their parties nomination.

According to her campaign spokesperson, the Senator will spend the day stomping in the Upstate Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Harris is expected to hold a town hall in Spartanburg, then an Education Town Hall in Greenville as well as meet and greets in Anderson and Greenville. Harris is expected to continue to address her plans to increase the average pay for South Carolina teachers by 19 percent. A move she hopes will close the pay gap between teachers and other comparable professionals. Harris also intends to discuss her equal pay proposal that would increase the annual pay for women.

This isn’t Harris’ first time to South Carolina. She has been here numerous time to speak with the people of South Carolina throughout the state in Rock Hill, Orangeburg, Holly Hill, Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Hemingway, as well as St. George.

A list of the Senators campaign schedule has been posted below.

Tuesday May 28th, 2019

Town Hall at 10PM at Wofford College, 429 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Wednesday, May 29