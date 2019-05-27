Shaw Air Force base airman dies from health complications

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WOLO) – Shaw Air Force Base officials say a senior airman has passed away due to health complications.

Authorities say Amalia Joseph, 32, died Sunday at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter around 3:20 a.m.

According to officials, Joseph served as a 20th CMS Electronic Warfare Systems journeyman and enlisted in the Air Force in September of 2015.

Shaw Air Force Base officials say she’s been stationed at the base since April 16, 2016.

Major Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander, praised Joseph as a hard working, determined woman and said of her death quote, “Our hearts and prayers are with all those who grieve this loss with us.”