A Clemson professor given 2019 Environmental Awareness Award

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –A Clemson University professor was honored today for his commitment to the environment.

Patrick McMillan was this year’s winner of the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award.

Each year members of the public are invited to submit their choice for a nomination for members of the awards committee. The award is ultimately given to nominees who influence positive changes affecting the natural environment.

McMillan says it’s his hope to ensure everyone knows what type of impact everyday choices can have on the world around them. This is the 26th year for the event.