Lexington traffic stop uncovers drugs, a gun and thousands in cash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A woman out of Columbia and a man from West Columbia have been arrested after authorities say they discovered a gun, a large amount of drugs including, more than 12 ounces of Meth and Heroin stashed in different locations inside the car, during a routine traffic stop. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to 12th and C street to assist Cayce Police after they attempted to pull a car over for making an illegal lane change.

Officials say shortly after puling the car over they discovered multiple controlled substances and a firearm in the vehicle. According to arrest warrants, 35 year old Tiffanie Brooks has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Warrants also say the second occupant in the car, 41 year old Robert Figueroa is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Both Brooks and Figueroa were taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop and are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.