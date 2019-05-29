Braves to hold “South Carolina Day” in July

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves will hold South Carolina Day for all University of South Carolina students, alumni and fans on Wednesday, July 24, as the Kansas City Royals come in for a three-game series. The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

Ticket prices through the South Carolina Day promotion are $47 for Terrace Reserved, $36 for the home run porch and $29 for the grandstand infield.

All South Carolina fans who purchase the ticket package will receive a Braves/South Carolina co-branded hat. The hat features a white body with a garnet 70s-style Braves “A” on the front and the Gamecock logo on the side.

In addition, $3 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund. The Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise: A Championship Experience” highlights the athletic department’s six major commitments- 1) cost of education; 2) commitment to academic excellence; 3) commitment to personal and career development; 4) commitment to athletics excellence; 5) comprehensive healthcare; and 6) a vital voice.

For more information on South Carolina Day at SunTrust Park and to purchase tickets, click HERE.