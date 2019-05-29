I-20 west and east from mile markers 11 to 18 are back open after brush fire

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WOLO/WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 east and west bound from mile markers 11 to 18 are back open after a large brush fire Tuesday.

Troopers say firefighters responded to the blaze after 4 p.m. near mile marker 15.

Authorities say there is still light smoke between mile markers 15 and 16.

At last check, WJBF reports firefighters say at least 70% of the fire has been contained.

South Carolina Forestry Commission says the fire was estimated to be around 200 acres.

According to WJBF, Aiken County deputies issued an evacuation order for homes near I-20 and Old Graniteville Highway.

Red Cross officials say they provided shelter to those displaced at the First Baptist Church in Aiken.

