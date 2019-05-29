Lexington Two gears up for free summer meal program

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Two schools are gearing up to offer free breakfast and lunch for children during the summer months. It’s all part of the Summer Food Service program that while dates for the different programs in the district will vary, officials say it will run as early June 3rd, 2019 to August 12th.

The South Carolina Department of Education says all children 18 years old and younger, or 19 year old and older with a physical or mental disability are eligible to take part in the feeding pro0gram.

Below are a list of different locations that will serve as meal sites this summer:

Airport High School : June 3-August 12, Monday-Thursday; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Closed July 1-5. 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia

Brookland Cayce High School : June 3-August 12, Monday-Thursday; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Closed July 1-5. 1300 State St., Cayce

Cayce Elementary : June 18-July 25, Tuesday-Thursday; breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 1-5. 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce

Church of Christ : June 10-August 8, Monday-Thursday; lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., snack 12:45 p.m.-1 p.m. Closed July 4. 1303 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

Riverbank Elementary : June 10-July 11, Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch noon-1 p.m. Closed July 4. 160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia

South Congaree-Pine Ridge Library: June 10-July 29, Mondays only; lunch 11:45-12:30 p.m. 200 Sunset Drive, West Columbia

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded initiative paid for by the US Department of Agriculture to make sure kids are getting at least two healthy meals a day when school is not in session. A time when the likelihood of some children having to go without a nutritious meal rises.