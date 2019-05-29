Midlands mechanic explains how to protect your car in extreme heat

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Just like the blistering cold, extreme heat can cause your car to work harder.

Automotive experts say during the summer months your car will need more attention than usual.

Mechanics at Brown Motor Works explained what you can do at home to make sure your car runs smooth.

For one, make sure your tire pressure is good, because the heat can make them inflate and increase your chances of having a blowout.

Don’t forget to check under the hood at your battery and your coolant system.

“Try not to sit in traffic with AC on, idling too long,” R.A Brown, Owner of Brown Motor Works said. “I know that’s hard to do going in town, but the less you can sit with it idling with A.C. on the easier it will be on you coolant system.”

Experts also say keeping your car inspections up to date in the summer months is crucial to avoiding common car problems from heat.