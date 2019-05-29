Richland Two teacher resigns one day after “altercation” with 15 year old student

Richland Co,. SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District says one of their educators who was placed on administrative leave Tuesday May 28th after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to Ridge View High School for an incident between a teacher and a 15 year old student. Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis announced that the teacher has now announced her resignation.

Davis sent a letter to parents saying the video of the incident and news that has been circulating is “deeply troubling” and says “This moment is not representative of our school or school district.” Below is a copy of the full letter sent to parent concerning the continued investigation Dr. says began immediately following the incident

“We continue to cooperate fully with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is also conducting an investigation. I appreciate your continued support as we focus on sustaining our culture and environment of excellence, especially when dealing with difficult situations. I hope this letter helps reassure you that inappropriate conduct in our school district will not be tolerated and will be addressed in accordance with laws and policies.”