RCSD warns residents of ongoing phone scam

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking you to be cautious the next time you answer the phone. According the authorities, a scam has been making the rounds where they say someone is calling area residents from a number that appears to be coming from the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the message that plays claims that the recipient of the call has missed a date to appear in court for to serve in a jury trial, and in order to have the missed appearance excused you must send in a gift card.

RCSD says these calls are not coming from them and encourage anyone who may have received a call like this or is suspicious that they may have been the victim of a scam is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department immediately where a report of the incident can be filed.

You can reach the Richland County Sheriff’s Department by calling the Headquarters at (803) 576-3000 or sending an email to : sheriff@rcsd.net