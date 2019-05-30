Sumter man in connection to body found in embankment near railroad tracks apprehended in Texas, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A man wanted for questioning in shooting death of his friend in February was apprehended in Texas.

Matthew Tyrell Simmons, 27, was arrested and charged on Wednesday in Texas by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Simmons, was wanted by the Sumter Police for questioning in the Bostic case but also on assault charges stemming from an unrelated incident in Sumter. He was the last person seen with Raphel Heywood Bostic before he was found in an embankment from railroad tracks at Cook and South streets in Sumter.

Simmons has waived extradition and is expected to return to Sumter to face charges for assault and battery-1st degree. An additional warrant was signed to charge Simmons with murder for the death of Bostic.

RELATED: Deputies: $5,000 reward offered for any information leading to February killing of local man

U.S. Marshals search took them to several states before locating Simmons in Dallas, after he could not be located in South Carolina.

The investigation is ongoing.