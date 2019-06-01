Dalzell’s Morant set for minor knee surgery before NBA Draft

(WOLO) – According to a report from ESPN, Dalzell native and Crestwood alum Ja Morant is set to have minor knee surgery this Monday, but recovery won’t interfere with the long-term health of the projected No. 2 pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

The Murray State All-American point guard will have an arthroscopic procedure done to remove a loos body in his knee. His recovery time is projected to last no longer than three to four weeks.

ESPN Sources: Point guard Ja Morant — the projected No. 2 pick in the June NBA Draft — will undergo a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body” on Monday. He’s expected to be fully recovered in 3-to-4 weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2019

Following his former AAU teammate and fellow South Carolinian Zion Williamson, Morant is being widely viewed as a lock to be picked second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ja’s agent, Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports, told the teams at the top of the draft of Morant’s upcoming procedure Saturday.

In his sophomore season with the Racers, the former Knights star averaged 24.5 points per game and led the entire NCAA by averaging 10 assists.