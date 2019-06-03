Braves draft Texas A&M INF Braden Shewmake with 21st overall pick

ATLANTA –The Atlanta Braves tonight selected shortstop Braden Shewmake from Texas A&M University with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

“Braden is an athletic shortstop with high upside,” said Dana Brown, Atlanta’s vice president, scouting. “He’s an above average to a plus defender. It’s a nice package of upside, athleticism and power.”

Shewmake, 21, started all 63 games for the Aggies in 2019 and batted .313 (78-for-249) with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 47 RBI and nine stolen bases. He was named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top college player in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Wylie, Texas native has missed only one game in his three years at Texas A&M. In his collegiate career, Shewmake has hit .323 (248-for-768) with 40 doubles, 10 triples, 22 home runs, 161 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Shewmake was an All-SEC First Team selection in each of his first two years with the Aggies. In 2017, his freshman campaign, Shewmake led all Division I freshman with 90 hits and 69 RBI. The left-handed hitter, right-handed thrower was also recognized in 2017 as an All-America First Team by Baseball America and the National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.

Shewmake is the highest drafted shortstop by the Braves since Atlanta selected Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones with the first overall pick in 1990.

The Braves wrap up the first day of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft later tonight with a second-round selection, the 60th overall pick. Atlanta began the night by selecting Baylor University catcher Shea Langeliers ninth overall.