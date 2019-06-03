Braves select Baylor C Shea Langeliers ninth overall

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves tonight selected catcher Shea Langeliers of Baylor University in Waco, Texas with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

Langeliers, 21, batted .308/.374/.530 over 44 games during his junior season with the Bears, logging 57 hits in 185 at-bats, including 20 extra-base hits, 33 runs and 42 RBI. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Keller, Texas helped lead Baylor to a 33-15 record during the 2019 regular season and the No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Regional of the NCAA tournament. He set an NCAA tournament record with 11 RBI in Baylor’s second game of the regional, going 5-for-6 with a double and three home runs on Saturday against Omaha.

“He’s the type of catcher you can have long term,” said Dana Brown, Atlanta’s vice president, scouting. “It’s a long term investment. It’s elite defense.”

Langeliers, who bats and throws right-handed, was named as one of 14 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award in 2019, one year after being named the Rawlings/ABCA Gold Glove Winner at the position last season. He threw out 14-of-25 (56%) would-be basestealers on the season, including 13-of-21 (62%) runners since missing 10 games with a broken hamate bone early in the season. The finalists for the award will be announced tonight, June 3, before a winner is selected at the 22nd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 27.

A three-year starter for Baylor, Langeliers has combined to bat .289 (180-for-622) over 157 career games, all of which were starts. He was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, his second consecutive First Team honor. He was named a Second Team All-American following the 2018 season, and a Freshman All-American in 2017. Langeliers played with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer.

Langeliers entered the draft tabbed by MLB.com as the No. 10 overall prospect, and by Baseball America as the ninth-best prospect in the draft class. Both publications had him as the second-best catcher available.

This draft marks the first since 1989 in which Atlanta took a catcher with its top overall selection. The Braves took Tyler Houston second overall that year. Atlanta selected a position player with their first pick for the first time since drafting OF Braxton Davidson 32nd overall in 2014.

Atlanta has two picks remaining tonight, including another first-round selection. The Braves have pick No. 21 later in the first round, while their second-round pick is No. 60 overall.