Family of 7 lose everything in Newberry house fire, Sheriff’s department ask for community help

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-The Newberry County Sheriff’s department is helping one of their own after a house fire left two Midlands deputies and their five kids without a home.

“All of their belongs were inside,” Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster said. “The only thing they had were the clothes on their back.”

While Amanda Carter and Adam Tesenair were out with their five kids in Greenville, the unthinkable happened. Their home went up in flames.

The fire was so intense that windows were blown out, and dark stains from smoke singe the home as a reminder.

“The inside was gutted,” Foster said. “A lot of heat, fire and water damage.”

Carter works for the Newberry County Sheriff’s department and Tesenair is a Laurens County deputy.

The Newberry Sheriff’s Department wants to help the couple get back on their feet.

“The best thing we decided to do was try to get some gift cards for them because they could go get whatever sizes fit the children rather than having a mass of clothes being brought in,” Foster said. “We’re a family. We’re all working together on this.”

Officials are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

“It doesn’t appear to be suspicious,” Foster said. “It looks like it may have started in the back of the home somewhere around the kitchen area.”

The tragic loss of their belongings can’t be brought back, but Foster says the department is doing their part and hopes the community will continue to donate.

“We’re still trying to find them a place to live, but the gift cards will get them on their feet,” Foster said. “They can get what they needed, what they wanted, and move on from there.”

A local business and church is hosting a cookout on June 29th to help the family get back on their feet.