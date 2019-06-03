US Department of Transportation unveils pilot program for Veterans, Reservists

Washington, DC (WOLO) -– If you are fresh off military duty and looking for another career in the civilian workforce, a new program could be exactly what you are looking for. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Monday, June 3rd, 2019, plans to accept applications for a new pilot program that will help certain Military members the ability to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Applications are now being accepted for the CDL Pilot Program, for young adults who already have the U.S. military equivalent of a commercial driver’s license that will allow them to operate large trucks in interstate commerce. The U.S Transportation Secretary, Elaine L. Chao says the purpose of the program is to give those who falling under the required criteria, more employment opportunities following their service as they transition into civilian careers.

“This program will help our country’s Veterans and Reservists transition into good-paying jobs while addressing the shortage of truck drivers in our country,…”

The Administrator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Raymond P. Martinez who is partnering with the U.S Department of Transportation says they are excited to introduce the new initiative to the men and women who serve our country.

With the nation’s economy reaching new heights, the trucking industry continues to need drivers and have job openings. We encourage Veterans and Reservists to apply and to learn more about this exciting new program,”

The new 3 year program, as directed by Section 5404, is part of Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, which gives a limited number of individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 to operate large trucks in interstate commerce—provided they possess the military equivalent of a CDL and are sponsored by a participating trucking company. During the pilot program, the safety records of these drivers will be compared to the records of a control group of drivers.

If you are interested inb finding out more about the program or how to apply, you can click on the following link: visit: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/under21pilot/under-21-pilot-program