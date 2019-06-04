Braves select eight players on day two of 2019 first-year player draft

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves tonight concluded day two of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, selecting eight more players after they drafted three collegiate position players – C Shea Langliers (No. 9), SS Braden Shewmake (No. 21) and SS Beau Philip (No. 60) – with their first three picks yesterday.

The Braves began the second day of the draft by taking high school outfielder and Georgia native Michael Harris in the third round, with the 98th overall pick. The 6-foot-0, 190 pounder, was a two-way player at Stockbridge High School. The switch-hitter, left-handed thrower, hit .442 with 45 RBI over 74 games in his high school career. Lucas Sims (Brookwood High School, 21st overall, 2012) and Drew Waters (Etowah High School, 41st overall, 2017) are the only two Georgia high schoolers that have been selected higher by the Braves this decade. Along with the three collegiate position players the Braves took on the first day of the draft, Atlanta selected four consecutive position players to begin a draft for the first time since 2010.

Atlanta selected pitchers with four of its final seven picks on the day, including Seton Hall right-hander Ricky DeVito in the eighth round. The New York native was the 2018 BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year, in his sophomore season, after making 12 starts and posting a 1.88 ERA (13 ER/62.1 IP), lowest in the conference. DeVito entered the draft tabbed by MLB.com as the No. 162 overall prospect, and by Baseball America as the No. 114 overall prospect.

In all, the Braves have selected four pitchers (all right-handers), three infielders, three outfielders and one catcher through the first two days of the draft. Seven of Atlanta’s first 11 picks have come from NCAA Division I universities.

The 2019 First-Year Player Draft concludes tomorrow with rounds No. 11-40. Selections begin at 12 p.m.

The complete list of Braves first 11 selections of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft is below.

Name (round, selection #) POS H­­­T WT B-T DOB School Class Hometown

Shea Langeliers (1, 9) C 6’0 190 R/R 11/18/97 Baylor University (TX) JR Keller, TX

Braden Shewmake (1, 21) SS 6’4 190 L/R 11/19/97 Texas A&M Univ. JR Wylie, TX

Beau Philip (2, 60) SS 6’0 188 R/R 10/23/98 Oregon State Univ. JR Sacramento, CA

Michael Harris (3, 98) OF 6’0 195 S/L 03/07/01 Stockbridge (GA) HS HS Ellenwood, GA

Kasey Kalich (4, 127) RHP 6’3 220 R/R 04/25/98 Texas A&M Univ. SO Victoria, TX

Stephen Paolini (5, 157) OF 6’2 195 L/L 11/23/00 St. Josephs (CT) School HS Fairfield, CT

Tanner Gordon (6, 187) RHP 6’5 215 L/R 10/26/97 Indiana University JR Champaign, IL

Darius Vines (7, 217) RHP 6’1 190 R/R 04/30/98 CSU – Bakersfield JR Oxnard, CA

Ricky DeVito (8, 247) RHP 6’3 195 S/R 08/21/98 Seton Hall Univ. (NJ) JR Staten Island, NY

Cody Milligan (9, 277) 2B 5’10 185 L/R 12/23/98 Cowley County CC (KS) J2 Binger, OK

Brandon Parker (10, 307) OF 6’1 205 R/R 05/27/99 Mississippi Gulf Coast JC JC J1 Saucier, MS