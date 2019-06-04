Coastal pitcher drafted in 10th round by Royals

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina junior pitcher Anthony Veneziano was drafted in the 10th round by the Kansas City Royals on day two of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday, June 4.

Taken as the number 289th pick overall, Veneziano was 5-3 with a 4.73 ERA on the mound for the Chants in 2019, starting 14 games and appearing in 21 contests. He struck out 85 batters in 78.0 innings and held the opponents to a .259 batting average on the season.

Veneziano, who stands at 6-5 and 205 pounds, proved to be one of the Chants’ best pitchers down the stretch of the season after returning to the starting rotation in mid-March.

For his career at Coastal, Veneziano is 14-6 overall with a 5.09 ERA over 49 appearances, including 35 starts. He has totaled 187 strikeouts compared to just 89 walks over 176.2 innings of work and has held opponents to a .258 batting average overall.

The tall left-handed hurler is 90-94 with his fastball and also throws a 2-seam fastball, a slider, and a changeup.

Veneziano, who is the first Chanticleer to be drafted in this year’s first-year player draft, becomes the 31st Chant to be selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft in the program’s history.

With his selection, the Chants have now had at least one player selected in the professional draft every year since 1997 and a player picked in the first 10 rounds of the draft for the 12th-straight year dating back to 2008.