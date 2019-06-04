Deputies in Darlington exchange gunfire with suspects inside car dealership

Darlington, SC (WOLO) — Deputies in Darlington county say officers exchanged gunfire with several people inside a Hartsville car dealership.

Investigators say deputies responded after an alarm was triggered at the Dodge dealership on highway 151.

Officials say neither the suspects nor the deputies were injured.

Deputies say one person was taken into custody but the name of that individual has not yet been released.

SLED is investigating.