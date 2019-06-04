US Supreme Court will not hear Slager case

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the Michael Slager case.

The former North Charleston police officer the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his prison sentence.

Slager shot and killed Walter Scott in April 2015.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to the federal charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Slager had appealed the conviction in lower courts twice before. Both appeals were denied.

The Supreme Court accepts a minimum of 150 cases petitioned for review each year. However, it receives more than 7,000 petitions.