Boy, 11, drowns at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Police say another drowning in a hotel pool took the life of an 11-year-old boy in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

According to ABC affiliate, WPDE says, first responders rushed to Beach Colony Resort on Sunday where they found the child.

Chris Dontell, deputy coroner, says the boy, from Cincinnati, Ohio, drowned Sunday at the Beach Colony Resort.

Myrtle Beach police investigated the incident; no charges were filed.