Richland Library hosts Summer Learning Challenge

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) Richland Library is encouraging local residents to keep their minds active and engaged over the summer months.

Children, teens and adults are invited to join the Summer Learning Challenge From June 1 to August 18.

Participants can earn points for reading and participating in library programs. After accumulating 30 points, participants can claim a prize at any Richland Library location.

Participants also have the option to forgo a prize and Read It Forward, where Richland Library donates a book to a local non-profit on their behalf.

To register for the challenge, click HERE.