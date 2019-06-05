Richland One offers students Work Readiness Summer Camp

Richland Co,SC. (WOLO)—School is out but that doesn’t mean the leaning stops, especially for Richland One High School students. This summer students within the school district have the opportunity to get a head start in planning their careers and getting the skills they’ll need to carry it out. Prepare them for job interviews and the business world.

Richland One’s Career and Technology Education Department is sponsoring the Work Readiness Summer Camp.



Organizers say the camp will offer participating students information to help expand their knowledge of the careers they plan to study and eventually work in. The camp will connect students with community business leaders who will be able to serve as mentors in addition to providing work-based learning experiences like job shadowing. One of those Students wll even be able to calm their nerves with a yoga class that will give tips on how to de-stress. Students will also be able to take part in a dress-for-success class that will give them the do’s and don’ts on how to make a good first impression with a little professional image polish twhile learning about proper business attire, etiquette and job interview skills.

The camp runs from July 8th to July 26th from 8AM– 1PM at Heyward Career and Technology Center. The camp is free for all Richland One students. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

If this sounds like something you or a high school student you know could benefit from you can register by going to the following link: https://www.richlandone.org/Page/6162

Or feel free to call (803)735-3337 for more information.