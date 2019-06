Crash on 1-26 Diverts Traffic near Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Troopers say a crash in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26 Eastbound is causing delays. The crash is at mile marker 144.

According to State Troopers, Interstate 26 eastbound traffic is now being diverted off of exit 136. From there drivers can make a left turn off of the exit to get onto US-21 or a right turn to get onto US-176.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.