Deputies: Update on shots fired at Lexington County home with children inside

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies are investigating after they say shots were fired at a home with several people inside, including two children.

According to deputies, it happened around 5am Thursday morning in the 100 block of Vonda Drive.

Deputies say they believe multiple shots were fired from the road at the house.

According to investigators, there were four people inside the home during the shooting, two adults and two children.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME SC.