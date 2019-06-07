Camp Kemo kicks off summer fun for Midlands smallest cancer patients

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Beginning Monday, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital of the Midlands will kick off a week of fun filled events for children who are living with cancer or blood disorders and one their siblings completely free. Organizers say it’s always a big event that draws at least a 100 children each year.

Event organizers say the overnight camp is a great way for kids, that have cancer and blood disorders, which requires a lot of medical treatment, to get a little bit of a break and have some fun. Parents can rest easy knowing their children are at a location that will have the same physicians, nurses and staff who provide their treatment throughout the year. This is the 40th anniversary of Camp Kemo and this year the theme is ’Time Travelers’ where participants will be able to go back to the prehistoric era and dream about the future and space exploration.

While there, children will also be able to enjoy horseback riding, swimming, boating, arts and crafts, paddle boarding, glide on a zip line, get their game on in a video game truck and more. The fun doesn’t stop there! The children will get to see demonstrations from law enforcement, and even get to perform in a talent show and dance that organizers say will get the group in the “Time Travelers Spirit”.

Cassandra Shea, camp director says children will also get to leave with new skills taught by staff and volunteers.

“We are providing each camper with an opportunity to learn a new skill for the week and kids will be able to choose from many skills, including magic, cheerleading, sketching, fishing, nature hikes and science experiments,” said Shea. “

Camp kicks off Monday, June 10th and runs through Saturday, June 15th at River Oaks Retreat, 180 Youth Camp Road, Honea Path, SC.

Fore more information log on to the Camp Kemo website at: http://www.campkemo.org.