Friday Mega Millions lottery hits $530 smackers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You still have a few hours to grab a ticket for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing that could help you win $530 million dollars making it the seventh largest game in history.

Lottery officials say the winner can choose to take a cash option of $343.9 million dollars or the annuity payment. South Carolinians can buy a ticket for $2 bucks, or pay an extra $1 dollar to multiply whatever you win. If you hope to get their hands on a ticket to tale a chance on tonight’s game, must purchase your tickets by 10PM, an hour before the drawing at 11PM.

There have been quite a few lottery winners that you might be able to add you name to. Lottery officials say last Friday, a ticket worth $10 thousand dollars was purchased in Conway. Nationwide, the Mega Millions game as a whole has generated more than 1.2 million winners from that one drawing.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.