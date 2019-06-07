Save a life with AHA’s CPR hands only techniques
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Heart Association stopped by Good Morning Columbia, during national CPR week, to teach you how to save a life using hands only CPR!
Ansley Lee, AHA’s Community Impact Director, helped Curtis demonstrate the two important steps to help the victim.
CPR steps:
1) Always call 911 first
2) Apply chest compression in the center of the chest hard and fast
Stacey Derrick, AHA Midlands board member, shared her story about her family saving a child’s life after an accident using the two CPR steps.
For more information on how you can learn hands only CPR, click here.