Darius Rucker raises more than $2 million for St. Jude children’s hospital

by Kaylin Jorge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Music star Darius Rucker has now raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

The singer’s 10th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert on Monday raised a record-breaking $425,000.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

Ryman Auditorium, known to country music fans as “The Mother Church,” once again served as the perfect venue for the concert. Rucker was joined by Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning and Brett Young. Little Big Town and Charles Kelley also made surprise appearances.

Rucker received the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award last year and the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Biz Awards for his philanthropic work.