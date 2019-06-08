Latta police looking for missing elderly woman

LATTA,SC (WOLO)- An elderly woman has been reported missing by the Latta Police Department.

Jaxie Rogers,85, was last seen on June 7th at 2:07 p.m. leaving the IGA on Richardson Street in Latta, according to police.

Police also say Rogers was possibly spotted in North Carolina at 3:30 p.m.

She is described as 5’4 weighing 110 pounds. She was seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants, pink and purple shoes.

Rogers drives a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse with an South Carolina tag number DYY232. The car has a Handicap placard on the rearview mirror.